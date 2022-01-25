Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 106.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,060 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $102.42 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $104.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

