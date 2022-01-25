Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $2.63 Million in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Cheesecake Factory as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 283.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAKE. Barclays reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

