Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $2.94 Million in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $248.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.13. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is 101.09%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,295. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.73.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

