Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $3.55 Million in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 249,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Rite Aid at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Rite Aid by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Rite Aid by 108,626.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,294 shares during the period. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rite Aid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:RAD opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $616.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.90. Rite Aid Co. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Rite Aid news, CEO Heyward R. Donigan bought 14,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $199,895.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

