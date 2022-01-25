Blueshift Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Linde by 38.8% in the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,903 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its stake in shares of Linde by 124.4% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,991,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Linde by 142.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,492,000 after purchasing an additional 545,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the second quarter valued at $145,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $316.16 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.06. The company has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.40.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

