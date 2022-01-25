Blueshift Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,294,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $1,561,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $4,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.27.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $344.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $382.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.38 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moody's

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

