Blueshift Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 48.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 82,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 45.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 110,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor during the third quarter worth $442,000. Institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

HMC opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $30.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.19 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.02%.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.