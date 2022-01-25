Blueshift Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 74.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,845 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,008,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,478,000 after buying an additional 61,421 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,153,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,280,000 after buying an additional 119,769 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,542,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,458,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,918,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

NYSE:LYV opened at $108.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.88 and a 1-year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.45) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

