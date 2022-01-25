Blueshift Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,175 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Myovant Sciences worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 74,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $72,808.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $291,867.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,306 shares of company stock valued at $456,601. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.74. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Myovant Sciences Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

