Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.03 Million Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 631 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 4,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in NVR by 39,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in NVR by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,252.40.

NVR stock opened at $5,287.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5,578.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5,225.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,330.00 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

