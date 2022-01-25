Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.24 Million Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 769.0% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $125.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.39. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.95 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,410 shares of company stock worth $9,761,507 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

