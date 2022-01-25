Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.56 Million Investment in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Sleep Number as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 59.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 45.1% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 82,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 7.0% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

Shares of SNBR opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $68.18 and a 12-month high of $151.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.39. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

