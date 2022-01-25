Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 15,164 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 907.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,164 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Five9 by 454.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Five9 by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Five9 by 6.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN opened at $128.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.55 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.60. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.10 and a 12 month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $956,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $2,068,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,460 shares of company stock worth $5,607,282 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.84.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

