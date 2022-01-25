Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 133,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of APi Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in APi Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in APi Group by 1,977.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,861,000 after purchasing an additional 182,266 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APG opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.00. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $26.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%.

APG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

