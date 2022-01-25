Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 195,674 Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 195,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,758 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.13.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRO opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.95, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $20.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

