Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 10,056 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,056 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Farfetch by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,687,000 after buying an additional 9,264,782 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in Farfetch by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,136,000 after buying an additional 5,185,556 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,809,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Farfetch by 4,018.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,345,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,371,000 after buying an additional 3,263,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP raised its position in Farfetch by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,440,000 after buying an additional 2,750,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. China Renaissance Securities lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of FTCH opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.68. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

