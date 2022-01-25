Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $2.75 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,931,000 after buying an additional 95,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $41.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.65, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.82.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.