Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $4.02 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Progressive by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 49,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,756,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,203,000 after acquiring an additional 318,094 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $932,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR stock opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $111.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.69. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

