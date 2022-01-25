Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 108,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Jackson Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,744,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,618,000. Attestor Ltd acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,316,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,884,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,479,000. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13. Jackson Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $24.03 and a 12-month high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JXN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In related news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 38,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

