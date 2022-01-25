Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.8% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Realty Income by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 63,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Realty Income by 11.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in Realty Income by 3.4% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 0.9% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

