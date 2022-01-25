Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 625.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.43.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $364.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $392.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.20.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.