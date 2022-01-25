Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Unity Software by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Unity Software news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,793,010 shares of company stock valued at $310,026,177. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U stock opened at $110.92 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.63 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

