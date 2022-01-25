Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

NYSE WY opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

