B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 560 ($7.56) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut B&M European Value Retail to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 600 ($8.09) to GBX 575 ($7.76) in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 650 ($8.77) to GBX 675 ($9.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.76) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 603.60 ($8.14).

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 555.40 ($7.49) on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 500 ($6.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 651.40 ($8.79). The stock has a market cap of £5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 612.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 589.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15.

In other news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.89), for a total value of £234,000,000 ($315,704,263.36).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

