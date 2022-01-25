B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Upgraded to Neutral by The Goldman Sachs Group

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on B&M European Value Retail to GBX 675 ($9.11) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.61.

Shares of BMRRY traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.80. 83,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,718. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

