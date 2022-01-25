BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th.

TSE ZDV traded up C$0.12 on Tuesday, hitting C$20.20. 223,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,200. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.50. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of C$16.31 and a 52 week high of C$20.79.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.