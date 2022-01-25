BMO Capital Markets Boosts Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target to C$6.50

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CJ. Raymond James set a C$5.75 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

TSE CJ traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.16. The company had a trading volume of 704,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of C$776.06 million and a PE ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.47. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.51.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$120.01 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Energy will post 0.7384805 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

