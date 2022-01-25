BMO Capital Markets Boosts Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target to C$45.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on Interfor from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Interfor from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of TSE:IFP traded down C$0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$37.46. 219,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,772. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.70. Interfor has a 1-year low of C$22.75 and a 1-year high of C$44.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$36.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$664.27 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 9.3399995 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$265,510.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$361,547.34.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

