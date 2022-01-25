BMO Capital Markets Increases Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$19.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Enerplus from C$15.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Enerplus to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.64.

Shares of TSE:ERF traded up C$0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$3.94 and a 12-month high of C$15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.51.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$452.27 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total value of C$1,663,486.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,374,986.30.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

