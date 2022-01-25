BMO Capital Markets Increases Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$8.00

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HWX. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.60.

TSE:HWX traded up C$0.30 on Tuesday, reaching C$6.47. 886,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,223. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of C$2.71 and a 12 month high of C$6.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.57.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$50.12 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

