BMO Capital Markets Raises International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $155.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $153.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IBM. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $128.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.39. The company has a market cap of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.