Bo Kruse Sells 4,000 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $39,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bo Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $68,480.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $65,440.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $65,400.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $72,360.00.

NASDAQ YMAB traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $10.68. 204,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,409. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82. The company has a market cap of $466.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $50.70.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.21% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,110,000 after acquiring an additional 33,169 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,191,000 after buying an additional 370,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after buying an additional 36,676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,417,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,464,000 after buying an additional 69,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,154,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after buying an additional 569,040 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

