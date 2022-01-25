Bo Kruse Sells 4,000 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $39,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Bo Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 4th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $68,480.00.
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $65,440.00.
- On Monday, December 6th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $65,400.00.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $72,360.00.
NASDAQ YMAB traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $10.68. 204,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,409. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82. The company has a market cap of $466.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $50.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,110,000 after acquiring an additional 33,169 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,191,000 after buying an additional 370,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after buying an additional 36,676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,417,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,464,000 after buying an additional 69,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,154,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after buying an additional 569,040 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
YMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
