Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOWFF shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.25 to C$59.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.51. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average is $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $94.07 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

