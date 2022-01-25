BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.58

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.58 and last traded at $78.58, with a volume of 4201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.74.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.27.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

