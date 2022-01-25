Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,253,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,236 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.90% of Boise Cascade worth $337,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth about $846,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Boise Cascade by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 70,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Boise Cascade by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.77. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $45.83 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.85.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

