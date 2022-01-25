BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.80. BOK Financial posted earnings per share of $2.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOKF shares. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

BOKF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.13. 5,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,725. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $120.20. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.43%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $53,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total transaction of $849,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,600 shares of company stock worth $1,124,205 over the last ninety days. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 18.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after acquiring an additional 198,731 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,351,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,826,000 after buying an additional 126,508 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,933,000 after buying an additional 112,726 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 284,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,679,000 after buying an additional 45,049 shares during the period. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

