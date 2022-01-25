Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) Insider Acquires £22,000 in Stock

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) insider Simon Stilwell bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($29,681.60).

On Friday, January 21st, Simon Stilwell bought 50,000 shares of Bonhill Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($7,420.40).

Shares of Bonhill Group stock opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.14) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. Bonhill Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 18.50 ($0.25). The stock has a market cap of £10.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 10.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BONH shares. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.34) price objective on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

About Bonhill Group

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

