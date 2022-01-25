Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Shares Up 9.2%

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.05 and last traded at $6.05. 9,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 20,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on BNEFF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bonterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $211.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.19 million during the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 82.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

