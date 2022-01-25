Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 20.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bonterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.63.

Shares of TSE BNE traded up C$0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.52. The company had a trading volume of 49,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,257. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.36 and a 52 week high of C$8.06. The stock has a market cap of C$253.72 million and a PE ratio of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.71.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$64.46 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

