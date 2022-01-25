Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.71

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.71 and traded as high as C$7.14. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at C$7.03, with a volume of 202,893 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.44.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$237.19 million and a P/E ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.71.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$64.46 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

