boohoo group (LON:BOO) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

boohoo group (LON:BOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 230 ($3.10) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 126.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BOO. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.41) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.80) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.21) to GBX 350 ($4.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.70) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of boohoo group to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 330 ($4.45) to GBX 150 ($2.02) in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 357.92 ($4.83).

Shares of BOO opened at GBX 101.68 ($1.37) on Tuesday. boohoo group has a 52 week low of GBX 96.79 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 378.90 ($5.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 138.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 213.69.

In other boohoo group news, insider Brian Small bought 15,000 shares of boohoo group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($39,260.66).

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

