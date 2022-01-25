boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BHOOY. Barclays downgraded shares of boohoo group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, boohoo group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.50.

Shares of BHOOY opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $102.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.11.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

