BOOM (BOOM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $80,948.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. BOOM has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $80,948.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00042034 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006443 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,121,842 coins and its circulating supply is 778,091,110 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

