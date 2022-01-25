Boson Protocol Price Down 25.6% This Week (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00002279 BTC on exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $56.31 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00244631 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016579 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006414 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000848 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00009596 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,085,470 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.