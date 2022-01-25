Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 100,855 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,855 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Trip.com Group worth $9,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCOM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Trip.com Group by 4,951.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,952,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,377,000 after buying an additional 6,814,903 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,766,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,761 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.2% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,374,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,493 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth approximately $95,199,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth approximately $61,901,000. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

TCOM traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.56. 74,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,301,475. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

