Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 576 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,204,348,000 after purchasing an additional 786,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after buying an additional 710,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,020,000 after purchasing an additional 295,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,158,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,696,650,000 after purchasing an additional 92,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.35. The company had a trading volume of 22,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,560. The stock has a market cap of $173.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

