Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 625 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

LOW stock traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.70. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

