Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys 182,291 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 419.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,291 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $18,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,615,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,029,000 after purchasing an additional 106,808 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 205,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,674,000 after purchasing an additional 168,349 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 655,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,775. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.66. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $98.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.