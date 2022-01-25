Boston Common Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 278,262 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 278,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,866,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of WestRock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 25.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

WestRock stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.52. The stock had a trading volume of 17,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,304. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.31. WestRock has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

