Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $10.87 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,802 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $538,314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Netflix by 52.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,092,150,000 after buying an additional 616,339 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 14.6% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,317,837,000 after buying an additional 560,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $266,342,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $11.30 on Tuesday, reaching $375.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,498,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.46 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $589.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $547.39.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

